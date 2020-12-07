Jasper Street Department to end bulk leaf collection

Jasper residents have about two more weeks to rake their leaves to the curb for bulk pickup.

The Jasper Street Department will conclude its Bulk Leaf Collection the week of December 21st. The FINAL DAY for leaf pickup is Wednesday, December 23rd.

The Street Department will be closed for Christmas on December 24th and 25th.

Starting Monday, December 28th, ALL leaves must be bagged or in containers and be placed curbside for collection.