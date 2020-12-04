Jasper to celebrate Christmas this weekend with O’Tannenbaum Days

The City of Jasper is hoping to make Christmas shopping feel less like a chore and more like a safe family adventure!

Jasper O’Tannenbaum Days begin today (Friday), and run through Sunday, December 6th. While looking for the perfect gift and helping the local economy, families can also enjoy the following events:

Free Carriage Rides outside City Hall are offered between 5:30 and 8 pm Friday evening, from 12 noon to 4 pm on Saturday, and from 12 noon to 3 pm on Sunday. Ending times will be enforced and masks are required.

Actors Community Theatre members will be Christmas caroling in the downtown area from 6 to 8 pm Friday evening.

Santa will be at his special Christmas house by the community Christmas tree from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, and from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Masks are required.

The Dubois County Museum will have their Santa collection on display and the 2020 annual Festival of Trees continues this weekend. Guests can also take a stroll through their candlelit village and stop by their Christmas photo booth. The museum is open on Friday, from 10 am to 2 pm, from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, and from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday.

The Jasper Arts Center will have David Stratton- Landscape Gestures on display in the Krempp Gallery. The exhibit is open from 8:30 am to 5 pm on Friday, closed on Saturday, and open from 12 noon to 3 pm on Sunday. For more information, call (812)-482-3070.

Jasper O’Tannenbaum Days maps and brochures are available on the outside rack at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce Office. For more information, call the chamber office at (812)-482-6866.

To see a complete schedule of this weekend’s events, visit jasperin.org.