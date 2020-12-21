Jasper woman arrested for neglect of a dependent

A Jasper woman was arrested over the weekend after being found drunk on the northside of Jasper.

Police responded to reports of a woman leaving her home with a juvenile around 1 am Saturday.

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Andrea Torres, was found with the juvenile in the Germantown Shopping Center parking lot.

Torres was then taken into custody and the juvenile was released to the family.

Torres was charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor counts of minor consumption and public intoxication.