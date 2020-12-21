Jasper woman arrested on OWI and drug charges

A Jasper woman was arrested on OWI and drug charges over the weekend.

Jasper Police responded to calls about an intoxicated driver on Saturday afternoon.

After stopping the car, police noticed the driver, identified as 39-year-old Patricia Mahan, seemed to be under the influence.

After failing a field sobriety test, she was taken to Memorial Hospital and tested positive for benzodiazepine and other drugs.

Mahan was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance.