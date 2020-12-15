Jasper Woman Cited After Driving onto Sidewalk and Hitting a Juvenile

A Jasper woman was cited after driving on a sidewalk and striking a juvenile.
Just before 4:00 pm Monday afternoon, Leona Werner was traveling on Portersville Road near Jasper Middle School. For an unknown reason, Werner left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk, and struck a juvenile.
Both Werner and the juvenile were treated at the scene by Dubois County EMS.
Werner was cited for Failure to Obey Signs and Markings.
