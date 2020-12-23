63-year-old John D. Eichmiller, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

John was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 22, 1957, to James and Clara (Wening) Eichmiller. He married Terri Bredhold on July 12, 1975, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

John was a graduate of Dubois High School in 1975.

He worked at Bob Luegers Motors for over 13 years as a body repair man.

He enjoyed working on the farm, brush hogging, spraying and spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years; Terri Eichmiller, Jasper, IN, two sons; Bryan (Alexis) Eichmiller, Jasper, IN, Brent Eichmiller, Jasper, IN, his mother; Clara Eichmiller, one grandson; Ian Eichmiller, three sisters; Lou Beckman, Mary (Eric) Burke, Martha Sanders, one sister-in-law; Barb Eichmiller and his beloved dog, Zoey.

Preceding him in death was his father James Eichmiller and one brother; George Eichmiller.

A funeral service for John D. Eichmiller will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, IN. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. A burial will follow in the Haysville Community Cemetery in Haysville, IN.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family or to a favorite charity.