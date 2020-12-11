85-year-old John P. Wirthwein, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:52 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born March 14, 1935, in Huntingburg, to August “Gust” and Rose (Handschiegel) Wirthwein. John contracted Polio at the young age of 8 and spent most of his childhood at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in St. Louis. Even though Polio may have slowed him down, it never stopped him from doing what he loved. John met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Joan” Cooper, on November 26, 1959. They were married for 50 years until her passing in July of 2010. John loved fishing, camping, playing cards, traveling, painting, reading God’s word and most importantly, his family. John retired from OFS, where he was their compliance officer. John was a very active member of his community. When his sons were younger, he served as their Weeblo Scout Leader. John was a member of the Huntingburg Chamber of Commerce, Huntingburg Kiwanis, Past Master of the Dubois Lodge #520 F&AM, Hadi Shrine Temple in Evansville, Dubois County Shrine Club, Order of the Eastern Star Birdseye Chapter #590, the Scottish Rite and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth “Joan” Wirthwein; two brothers, Melvin and AloisWirthwein; one sister, Rosemary Knebel; one granddaughter, Nicole Robling and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Smith.

He is survived by his sons, Phillip (Brenda) Wirthwein of Jasper, Daniel (Yvonne) Wirthwein of Holland and Roger (Vickie) Wirthwein of Huntingburg; grandchildren, Kenny (Allison) Ausland, Deven (Kerry) Wininger, LaRae (Downey) Nunn, Cassie (Ross) Smith, Randal (David) Robling, Tyler (Cameo) Wirthwein, Jonathon Wirthwein, Ethan Wirthwein, Jessica Muldoon, Daniel Muldoon, Sean Muldoon, and by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for John P. Wirthwein will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Monday, December 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 13th, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A private Masonic service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital. The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice and Kevin Downey for the great care they provided.