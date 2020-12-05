69-year-old Karen S. Hagedorn, of Bristow, passed away Thursday December 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Karen was born January 18, 1951 in Huntingburg to Reynold “Skinny” and Edna (Schuetter) Leinenbach. She was united in marriage to Michael Hagedorn on October 4, 1969 at Saint Ferdinand Church.

Karen retired from Hagedorn’s Body Shop as the secretary, and was a school bus driver. She enjoyed camping, fishing, being with family and her dog.

Surviving are her husband Michael Hagedorn, one son, Aaron (Shannon) Hagedorn of Birdseye. Four grandchildren, Jordan, Gracie, Claire, and Carl. One great-grandchild, Norah. One brother, Bradley (Hazel) Leinenbach of Ferdinand. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Gwen Graves, and a brother, Steve Leinenbach.

Services will be held at a later date.