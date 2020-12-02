Kimball International celebrates 70 years of business by giving back to the Jasper community

Kimball International is celebrating its 70th anniversary by giving back to the community.
The Kimball International-Habig Foundation is donating $1,950 to Mentors for Youth.
Employees chose to donate to the program after voting from a list of local organizations.
The foundation has donated over $100,000 to the community this year and has given over $13 million since it was created.
To learn more about the anniversary, visit kimballinternational.com/70th-anniversary.
