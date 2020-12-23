81-year-old Leo V. Blessinger, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:57 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Leo was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 25, 1939, to Leo and Florentina (Merkley) Blessinger. He married Germaine Heldman on June 15, 1968, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

Leo was a 1957 graduate of Jasper High School, and a member of the United States Army National Guard.

He was the co-owner of MKB Builders Inc. and then he worked for Fleck Construction and Southern Hills Counseling Center until retirement.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Leo enjoyed hunting, playing cards, fishing and attending sporting events of his children and grandchildren, and spending time with them. He also enjoyed solving life’s problems in the garage with his friends.

Surviving are his wife, Germaine Blessinger, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Danielle (Jon) Lehmkuhler, Lebanon, IN, one son, Nick (Jennifer) Blessinger, Evansville, IN, five granddaughters, Jessica and Ava Lehmkuhler and Elle, Claire, and Kate Blessinger, and one sister, Jeannie (Ron) Leinenbach, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are four sisters, Doris Burke, Lucy Ambs, Rose Wehr, and Bernice Miller and four brothers, Edwin, Conrad, Paul, and Leonard Blessinger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Masks and social distancing are required.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

