Local communities receive Community Crossings Grants

Several local communities are receiving thousands of dollars from the state to help offset the costs of road projects.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced the fall round of Community Crossings Grant recipients on Tuesday.

In Dubois County: Huntingburg was granted $389,334.22, and the City of Jasper received a $456,249.00 grant.

In Perry County: Cannelton received a $40,685.62 grant, Tell City was granted $727,183.50, and Troy was awarded a $60,637.50 grant.

Spencer County received a grant amount of $140,278.12.

Vanderburgh County received a $467,572.75 grant and Evansville was granted $992,231.25.

Knox County was granted $395,177.25.

In Crawford County, Leavenworth received a $211,068.75 grant.

In Orange County: Orleans received a grant totaling $64,525.52.

In Gibson County: Owensville was awarded $145,713.75, grant Patoka was granted $79,390.87, and Somerville was granted $59,957.62.

Pike County received a grant of $221,165.25, and Petersburg was granted $62,650.27.

Warrick County was granted $508,847.20.

Lawrence County received a $1 million grant, Bedford was awarded a $418,033.58 grant, and Mitchell was granted $159,131.25.

In total, the state awarded $101 million in matching funds to 241 cities, towns, and counties throughout the state.

In order to qualify for the grant, local governments must provide matching grants, 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction.

They are also required to submit an INDOT-approved assessment management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

For more information, and to see a complete list of recipients, visit in.gov/indot.