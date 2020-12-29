94-year-old Louis L. Philipps, of Dale passed away Sunday December 27, 2020 at his home. Louis was born on June 11, 1926 near Troy, IN. to Oscar and Velvie (Arnold) Philipps. He was united in marriage to Mary A. Elliott on June 28, 1947 at Saint Joseph’s Church in Dale. Mary preceded him in death on April 12, 2016.

Louis main occupations included owning and operating an auto repair shop, farming, working at Whirlpool for 30 years and operating a woodworking shop for 16 years. In addition to spending time with his family, some of his many interests and accomplishments included building homes, raising boar goats, making violins, bee-keeping, and fishing. Louis was a member of the Santa Claus Legion for 74 years. He was a WWII Army veteran, serving as a staff sergeant, supply sergeant, and an expert infantryman. He was with the Headquarters and Service Troop 8th Engineer Squadron attached to the 1st Calvary in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre in Japan.

Surviving are three sons, Dennis Philipps and Randy (Vivian) Philipps both of Dale, and Lee (Joyce) Philipps of Mariah Hill. Three daughters, Kathy (Ray) VanWinkle, Sheryl Philipps, and Marcia (Wayne) Pund all of Dale. Twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Dallas Philipps, two sisters, Odessa Reinke and Beatrice Martin, and two grandsons, Walter VanWinkle and Kurt Philipps.

Visitation and funeral mass will be private at Saint Joseph’s Church in Dale. Burial with military graveside rites will be conducted by Santa Claus and Dale Legions in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.