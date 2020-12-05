64-year-old Mark K. Olinger, of Ferdinand, passed away on Thursday, December 3rd at his home, surrounded by family after a courageous 8 year battle with cancer.

Mark was born August 4, 1956 in Huntingburg to Irenus and JoAnn (Peters) Olinger. Mark married Arlene Dall on October 2, 1982 in St. Ferdinand Church. Mark was an electrician for E & K Electric and NSK services. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. Mark loved spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed working outside and cutting firewood.

Mark is survived by his wife, Arlene Olinger; two daughters, Meghan (Ryan) Carroll of Ferdinand and Allison (Rob) Myers of Indianapolis; his mother, JoAnn Olinger of Ferdinand; sisters, Ruth (John) Bickel and Geralyn (John) Gregory all of Newburgh; brother, Terry (Susan) Olinger of Allen, TX; four grandchildren, Gavin, Reese and Oaklyn Carroll and Everly Myers.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, IrenusOlinger.

Visitation will be Monday, December 7th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center in Jasper or IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis or Multipole Myeloma Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com