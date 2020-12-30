60-year-old Melanie K. Bernardi, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:17 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born November 21, 1960, in Huntingburg, to William and Margaret (Jeffreys) Sherman; and married Dennis Bernardi on August 31, 1985, in Huntingburg. Melanie enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Kristi Bernardi.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bernardi of Huntingburg; two daughters, Cassie (Randy) Hoffman of Huntingburg and Kimberly (Rick) Thomas of Jasper; two sisters, Charlotte (Ernie) Mesa of Houston, Missouri and Jane (Dave) Dooley of Alvin, Texas; one brother, Bill (Rita) Sherman of Huntingburg; and by 8 grandchildren.

Public visitation for Melanie K. Bernardi will be held from 10:00 a.m. –2:00 p.m, Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A private funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Zachary Korff will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nass & Son Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com