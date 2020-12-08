Memorial Hospital announces 2020 Little Company of Mary Award recipient

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is recognizing an employee for their dedication and hard work.

Director of Women and Infant Services, Patty Scherle, BSN and RNC, is the 2020 Recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award.

Scherle has worked at the hospital for 45 years. She is known for showing respect and compassion for the staff and every patient and their family she encounters. She uses every moment as an opportunity to deliver compassionate care and has given her hand to serve others and the heart to love and provide compassion throughout the years.

“It is an honor to receive the 2020 LCM Award! It has been a privilege to serve our communities over the last four decades and having the opportunity to help generations of women at such a special time in their lives. I have been so fortunate to have such a compassionate team by my side!”, Scherle says.

Scherle lives in Jasper with her husband, Duane. They have two daughters, Natalie O’Connor (Shane), and Megan Berg (Michael), and five grandchildren.

Other nominees for the award included Annette Brelage, Joyce Gehlhausen, Becky Hopf, Rachel Lampert, Susan Martin, Ed Prow, Abby Recker, Cindy Spurgeon, and Sharon Weisman.

The award is given annually to an employee who is nominated by his or her co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission committee. Nominees demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.