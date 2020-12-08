Memorial Hospital Doctors Move Clinic Locations

Two Memorial Hospital doctors are moving clinic locations.

Dr. Darin Thomas moved from 1st Avenue in Jasper to Memorial Hospital’s Huntingburg Clinic, located at 407 East 22nd Street in Huntingburg.

Dr. Thomas received his medical degree from the University of Illinois of Medicine in Chicago and completed a residency in internal medicine at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.

He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Thomas is accepting new patients 16 years and older.

To schedule an appointment, please call (812)-683-3612.

Dr. Charles Tollett Jr. has also moved from the Huntingburg Clinic to Memorial Surgical Associates, located at 1025 West 1st Street Avenue in Jasper.

He is joining Dr. Megan Stevenson to provide general surgery care to the local region.

Dr. Tollett earned his Doctor of Medicine Degree from Temple University Medical School and completed his internship and general surgery residence programs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgery.

He joined active medical staff at Memorial Hospital in 1997.

To schedule an appointment at Memorial Surgical Associates, please call (812)-996-6580.