Memorial Hospital Stands Prepared to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is prepared and ready to receive the first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. When the vaccines arrive at Memorial Hospital, the “top priority” will be staff working in long-term care facilities and front line hospital staff in the health system’s multi-county service area.

“This is about protecting our patients and ensuring our Caregivers are healthy to care for the communities we serve,” said Dr. Stan Tretter, Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

“Plans are in place to have the vaccine clinic on the Memorial Hospital campus” said Vicki Stuffle, Trauma Program Director. “We are prepared and ready for the state to release the allocations of the vaccine.”

Vaccines for the general public won’t be available for some time yet. Those who are eligible for this first wave will be notified and provided instructions.