Memorial Hospital urges continued health care

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is urging everyone to continue to get health care when they need it, even during the challenging time of COVID-19.

Memorial Hospital and its clinics are open and continue to follow additional safety protocols to provide safe emergency and essential care.

Delaying care may create greater risks to your health.

In addition to in-person visits, the clinics are also offering telehealth appointments on a laptop, tablet, or Smartphone with a camera, microphone, and access to the internet.

For more information on options for health care appointments, please call your provider’s office. If you are in need of a health care provider, call Memorial Hospital’s physician referral line at 812-996-CARE (3273).