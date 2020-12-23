101-year-old Merrill L. Gehlhausen, of Ferdinand, passed away at 10:22 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

He was born January 27, 1919, in Ferdinand, to Richard and Katherine (Zeller) Gehlhausen; and married Lucille F. Stetter, on May 16, 1945, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Merrill never met a stranger. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He retired from Jasper Cabinet Company; and one of his first jobs during World War II, was building airplanes in Evansville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucille Gehlhausen, who passed away on March 31, 2018; one son, Fred Gehlhausen, who passed away on June 28, 2020; five brothers, Herman, Sherman, Melvin, Leander and Gerald Gehlhausen; and two sisters, Virginia Harter and Bernice Fischer.

He is survived by two sons, Stan (Cindy) Gehlhausen of Dale and Mike (Linda) Gehlhausen of Huntingburg; two daughters, Suzi (Harris) Jones of Beaufort, South Carolina and Kathie (Bob) Oser of Holland; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Gehlhausen of Huntingburg; two sisters, Bonnie (Bob) Emmert and Sister Sylvia Gehlhausen both of Ferdinand; and by 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Merrill L. Gehlhausen will be private. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.