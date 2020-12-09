Moorman Named Jasper Parks & Recreation Director

Jasper has a new Park & Recreation Director.

After looking at several candidates for the position, Tom Moorman has been appointed to the role.

Moorman has been a Jasper resident for over 23 years and has been active in the community in leadership roles, like President of the Chamber of Commerce.

Moorman has recently been active in “Heart of Jasper”, his church, and the Jasper Football Boosters club.

Moorman will officially start at his position January 1st, 2021.