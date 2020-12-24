65-year-old Nicholas “Nick” Leroy Haas of Velpen, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 27, 1954, in Huntingburg, to Leroy and Joan (Schureinich) Haas. Nick worked at Styline for over 20 years and after retirement, worked at Rural King. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar; and played in numerous area bands. Nick enjoyed gardening, nature and animals. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by three children, Rollum (Katie) Haas of Nashville, Tennessee, Amanda (Ross) Weyer of Birdseye and Brendan (fiancé, Kateland Bailey) of Holland; three sisters, Jacqueline Renner of Austin, Texas, Sandra (Donnie) Partlow of Hartselle, Alabama and Deborah Haas of Lebanon, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Raylee, Adalyn and Renn Weyer.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.