Oakland City man arrested after shooting his father

An Oakland City man is behind bars after shooting his father over the weekend.

It happened at a home on South Walnut Street in Oakland City on Saturday evening.

Troopers say 19-year-old Colin Cooper shot his father, 44-year-old Calvin Cooper after getting into a fight at the home.

When police arrived, they found Calvin with a gunshot wound and tried to revive him. Despite these efforts, Calvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colin Cooper was booked into the Gibson County Jail and is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.