Old National Bank’s 100 Men Who Cook awards $50,000 to local charities

Old National Bank’s 100 Men Who Cook is lending a helping hand to two local charities this year.

Mentors for Youth and Crisis Connection were each presented with a $25,000 check on Wednesday.

Mentors for Youth is dedicated to facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between adults and youths for the purpose of enhancing individual lives in Dubois County.

Crisis Connection promotes individual accountability and respect to end domestic violence and sexual assault through confidential crisis intervention, victim advocacy, primary presentation education, and collaboration with community partners.

This year’s 100 Men Who Cook in Jasper had to be postponed because of COVID-19, but the committee decided to partially distribute the funds to the benefiting organizations with the money raised from generous donors.

Next year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, August 28th, 2021.