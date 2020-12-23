One new COVID-19 related death; 58 additional cases reported in Dubois County

Another Dubois County resident has died from the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 58 newly confirmed cases of the virus and one additional death on Wednesday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 4,101 reported and 40 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 21.7%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronvirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.