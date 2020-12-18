One new COVID-19 related death, 76 additional cases reported in Dubois County

Another Dubois County resident has died from COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 76 new cases and one additional death on Friday afternoon.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 3,777 and 36 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 18.6%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.