Pankey Steps Down as Northeast Dubois Board President

It was a different night at the monthly Northeast Dubois School Board Meeting.

To offer more room for those who want to attend in person, the board moved the meetings to the Northeast Dubois Middle School Multi-Purpose Room.

Last night was a night for Mary Pankey as she served her last meeting as the board president. Family and friends turned out to congratulate her on her time as board president. Pankey served on the board for over 33 years.

The new board member will be Billy Harris.

The board also set January 5th, 2021 as the date for the organizational meeting. Here the board will swear in the new president of the board along with officially bringing Harris to the board. The meeting will take place at 6:30 pm.

Athletic Director Terry Friedman suggested changing a concession policy at sporting events. The school implemented a policy where no concessions at sporting events, but Friedman says that people are bringing in their own food and drinks.

Friedman suggested allowing controlled concession sales where attendees are allowed a limited number of concessions. The board took this on as a late item and approved it.

In other business, the board approved vouchers, as well as approved a policy renewal from ESCRFT for the Property and Casualty Insurance for 2021 in the amount of $65,368.38.

The board approved Year End Transfers. Indiana requires all school boards to complete the financial year with all accounts in the black, Therefore, the school board is allowed to transfer appropriations from surplus accounts to deficit accounts. The 2020 budget is in the black for the fiscal year. Transfers within the Education Fund, the Operations Fund, the Debt Service Fund, the Pension Bond Fund, and Rainy Day Fund were all approved.

The board also approved Corporation Treasurer and Corporation Deputy Treasurer bonds, each of $50,000.

The board approved that Gloria Schmitt be hired as a Cafeteria Assistant for Northeast Dubois Junior/Senior High School.

The school will attempt to go back to a regular schedule come January 4th.