Patoka Lake’s annual eagle watch goes virtual

Have you ever wanted to see a bald eagle from the comfort of your own home?

Patoka Lake is giving you that chance with their 33rd Annual Eagle Watch! This year’s event takes place from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, January 2nd, on Patoka Lake’s Facebook page.

A short program will be offered every hour and cover various topics, including Indiana’s bald eagle reintroduction program, Patoka Lake eagle facts, bald eagle trivia, eagles then and now, and the story of how bald eagles prevented a theme park on Tillery Hill.

Viewers who like or comment on these live segments will be entered into a drawing for a state park’s annual entrance pass.

For more information, visit on.IN.gov/patokalake.