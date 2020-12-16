Pike, Gibson, and Orange counties downgraded to CODE ORANGE status

Pike, Gibson, and Orange counties are no longer under a CODE RED status for COVID-19.
The Indiana State Department of Health downgraded the counties to CODE ORANGE on Wednesday afternoon.
This means:
-Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 50 people. Local health departments cannot grant permission for larger events.
-K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent capacity in consultation with local health departments.
-College and professional sports may continue with participants, support personnel, and family members. A local health department may approve a plan for up to 25 percent capacity.
– community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue but are limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians and their minor children.
