Princeton Man Arrested After Running from Cops

A Princeton man was arrested on meth and resisting arrest charges.

Friday night, Troopers with the Indiana State Police were patrolling I-64 when they noticed a car traveling in the passing lane. The trooper attempted a traffic stop for failing to move over into the driving lane, but the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Collin Gibson, continued to travel in the passing lane, eventually disregarding a stoplight and headed west on US 41.

The officer soon saw Gibson throw a plastic bag out the window and kept driving away from the officer. Eventually, Gibson crashed into a ditch north of State Road 168 when he went too fast turning onto it. Gibson was then arrested without incident.

Officers found three grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of synthetic marijuana. Gibson was also showing signs of impairment, so officers took him to Gibson General Hospital where he tested positive for meth and marijuana.

Gibson was taken to Gibson County Jail and was charged with a Class 6 Felony Count of Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle, a Class 6 Felony Count of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 6 Felony Count of Obstruction of Justice, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Possession of a Synthetic or Look-a-like Drug, and a Class C Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Paraphernalia.