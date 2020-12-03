Purdue Extension to Host Mental Health Workshop

A reminder that Purdue Extension is hosting a workshop to help with farmer’s mental health.

The farming community has seen several losses due to suicide this year. This leaves families the stress of dealing with crop returns, trade disputes and the national pandemic.

To assist with the issue of farm stress and sound mental health, Purdue Extension and their partners are reaching out to farmers, spouses, and family members through a farm stress workshop. The workshop will provide the tools to handle stress so that county farmers, their families, and our local communities can better cultivate a productive mindset in the face of stress common to many rural areas.

They will be hosting the “Weathering the Storm in Agriculture” workshop at the Dubois County 4H Fairgrounds Clover Pavillion on December 17th from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

The event will instruct attendees on ways to identify stress, to learn what can trigger stress, and to know helpful techniques for responding to stress.

Due to session materials, limited seating, and COVID-19 concerns, pre-registration is required. Masks and social distancing will also be required. No food or drink will be served at this event.

There is no charge to attend, but a reservation with name, phone, and email is required by December 14 to duboisces@purdue.edu or ph.(812) 482-1782.