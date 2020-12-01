Red Cross: Need for blood doesn’t stop for pandemic or holidays

Health emergencies don’t take a break during the holiday season or a pandemic.

The American Red Cross is urging people across the country to roll up their sleeves to ensure patients have access to life-saving blood.

Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, all blood donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies to help donors know if they have been exposed to the virus.

Donors can expect to receive their antibody test results within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies could help current coronavirus patients.

If you’re interested in giving blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org. or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. That’s 1-800-733-2767.

Local blood drives include:

-at the Jasper Library in Jasper on Wednesday, December 2nd, from 1 to 6 pm

-at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper on Wednesday, December 9th, from 2 to 6 pm

-at the YMCA in Ferdinand on Friday, December 11th, from 2 to 7 pm

-at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine on Sunday, December 13th, from 7 am to 12 pm

-at Old National Bank in Jasper on Monday, December 14th, from 9 am to 2 pm

-at Holland United Methodist Church in Holland on Tuesday, December 15th, from 2 to 7 pm

-at Lincoln Heritage Public Library in Dale on Tuesday, December 15th, from 1 to 6 pm