Reminders for winter driving

With the strong chance of a winter mix and snow today, it’s a good time to review some winter driving safety tips.

Indiana State Police Jasper Post PIO, Sergeant David Henderson, says when snow falls; so should your speed. Ice can form anywhere on the roadway at any time. Henderson explains what to do if you hit a patch of ice.

“Don’t panic and don’t hit your breaks. Let the car come to a rest, call 911, and wait for help to arrive,” he says.

If the unthinkable happens and you slide off the road, Henderson says to stay where you are.

“If you do get stuck, the best thing that you can do is 911, stay in your vehicle, and wait for the police to arrive,” he says.

There are also a few things you can do to prevent these types of situations.

“Always have at least a half tank of gas, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, and make sure that your wipers operate properly. If they haven’t been changed recently, go to your local auto parts store and they will install them for you,” he says.

Henderson also says there are few key items to keep inside your car at times during the winter.

“Carry an emergency kit with you. It should include water, a coat, a blanket, a properly charged cell phone, a phone charger, and non-perishable foods,” he says.

Whenever ice or snow is in the forecast, Henderson says it’s crucial to give yourself some extra travel time by leaving early. Remember, Ice and Snow, Take It Slow!