Results of the Jasper Home Decorating and Lighting Contest

The results for the Jasper Home Decorating and Lighting Contest are here!
Best Use of Lights
First: Jarrod Kearby
2627 Birk drive
Second: August and Shelly Nash
2618 Birk drive
Third: Keith Meyer
3445 St. Charles st.
Family Theme
First: Brush Family
333 Daisy Lane
Second: Daniel and Rebekah Hall
916 Main Street
Third: Kevin Ruckriegel
181 Kaywood Lane
Most Original
First: Edna Susan McKee
601 E 13th Street
Second: Cecelia and James West
973 Hochesgang Ave
Third: Ron and Charlotte Kieffner
460 S Kluemper Rd
Most Traditional
First: Bob and Carla Moynahan
185 N SkyView Drive
Second: Jane Barnes
626 Keusch Lane
Third: William Allen
1442 Jackson Street
