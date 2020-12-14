Results of the Jasper Home Decorating and Lighting Contest

The results for the Jasper Home Decorating and Lighting Contest are here!

Best Use of Lights

First: Jarrod Kearby

2627 Birk drive

Second: August and Shelly Nash

2618 Birk drive

Third: Keith Meyer

3445 St. Charles st.

Family Theme

First: Brush Family

333 Daisy Lane

Second: Daniel and Rebekah Hall

916 Main Street

Third: Kevin Ruckriegel

181 Kaywood Lane

Most Original

First: Edna Susan McKee

601 E 13th Street

Second: Cecelia and James West

973 Hochesgang Ave

Third: Ron and Charlotte Kieffner

460 S Kluemper Rd

Most Traditional

First: Bob and Carla Moynahan

185 N SkyView Drive

Second: Jane Barnes

626 Keusch Lane

Third: William Allen

1442 Jackson Street