Road repair work to restrict street access in Huntingburg

You’ll want to allow some extra travel time when driving around parts of Huntingburg on Friday.

Due to road repair work on Phoenix Drive, the road will be closed between Chestnut Street and County Road 400 from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

Please find an alternate route during this work.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211 or email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.