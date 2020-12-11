93-year-old Robert L. “Bob” Siebert, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 27, 1927 to Wilbur and Bernadine (Berger) Siebert. He married his wife of 68 years, Joann M. “Josie” Kuebler on May 10, 1951 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School and a 1950 graduate of Indiana University, where he earned a B.S. in Marketing. He then attended the Naval Preparatory Academy in Bainbridge, Maryland and served in the United States Navy during WWII.

Bob owned and managed Siebert’s in Jasper, which has existed in the Jasper community for over 98 years. Upon his retirement in March of 1997, Bob sold it to his sons, Jim and John, making the store a part of three generations. Bob was also the owner and president of General Beverage in Jasper.

In addition to his work, Bob believed service and giving back meant so much, and in effect donated a lot of time and treasure to various organizations in the community. In Bob’s words “I believe that if you have a business and are fairly successful, you should give something back to the community that helped make you a success”. He served on Fund Drive Committees for the Providence Home (Cathedral Health Care), Southern Hills Counseling Center, Memorial Hospital, the Downtown Jasper Renovation, the Boy Scouts, and the Sisters of St. Benedict. He was currently or previously a member of the Jasper Kiwanis Club, Indiana University Varsity Club – Hoosier Hundred, Jasper Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), American Legion Post #147, V.F.W. Post #673, National Eagle Scout Association, Jasper German Club, Ireland Sportsman Club, Fraternal Order of Police, Huntingburg Fraternal Order of Police, Jasper Loyal Order of the Moose #1175, J-Men’s Club Jasper High School Athletic Association, Jasper Country Club, Schnellville Conservation Club, the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Association, and the Jasper Jaycees, of which he was now a lifetime associate member.

Bob had a background of many achievements and awards with associations during his lifetime. He was an honor camper at Camp Carnes Summer Scout Camp, an eagle scout award recipient, the Kiwanis Outstanding Senior Boy in high school, the Edward J. Rottet Jr. Memorial Boy Scout Award recipient, the Phi Kappa Psi Pledge of the Year at Indiana University, president of the Indiana Men’s Wear Retail Merchant’s Association, the Outstanding Retailer of the Year for Indiana in 1965, a commissioned Kentucky Colonel, awarded the Jasper Jaycees’ Boss of the Year, Jasper Chamber of Commerce “Excellence Award”, and Jasper High School Distinction Award, was the Grand Marshall in the Jasper Strassenfest Parade and was the recipient of the Good Scout Award at the Dubois County Distinguished Citizens Award Banquet, awarded by the Boy Scouts of America, Lincoln Heritage District.

In addition, he was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, the past president and board of director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, past president and active member of the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association, charter member of the Jasper Action Team 1975, 12-year member of the Jasper Park Board, 15-year Explorer Scout leader, three-year Cub Scout leader, Jasper Retail Merchants president and director, past director and current member of Haysville Ruritan Club, charter member of Jasper Memorial Hospital Foundation (Core Group), Jubilee Steering Committee member of Memorial Hospital’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, co-chairman, with Joann Siebert, of the Memory Book Committee for Memorial Hospital, board member of Friends of Southern Hills, and member of Vincennes University Jasper Center’s Foundation (Core Group).

Surviving are his wife, Joann “Josie” Siebert, seven children; Jim Siebert (Jane), Sandy Siebert, Mike Siebert (Cathy), John Siebert (Lisa), all of Jasper, Mark Siebert (Miriam), Floyd Knobs, IN, Joe Siebert (Christine), Louisville, KY, Ann Metzger (fiancé Jeff Stucke), Evansville, IN, ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one sister; Marilyn Thyen (John), Naples, FL.

Preceding him in death was one brother, James Siebert.

Due to the pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial for Robert L. “Bob” Siebert will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held at a later date.