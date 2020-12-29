86-year-old Rosalie “Rosie” M. Rees, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Rosie was born on June 23, 1934, in Dale, Indiana, to Linus and Carrie (Hoffman) Hufnagel. She attended Dale High School and graduated with the class of 1952. She married Edward “Ed” J. Rees on Feb. 25, 1954 in Holy Family Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2002.

Rosie and Ed purchased the Calumet Lake Dance Pavilion, a well known entertainment venue in 1954 and ran it jointly for over 48 years until Ed’s passing in 2002. They also operated a bar and restaurant as part of the Calumet where “Rosie’s Famous Pizza” was sold. After Ed’s death in 2002, Rosie continued to successfully run the Calumet until its sale in 2007 when she was able to begin a well-earned retirement.

Rosie was a founding member of the Psi Iota Xi sorority and was a past president. She was also a member of the St. Anne’s Society and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. For fun she enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat with family and friends and visiting craft fairs. She also enjoyed walking her faithful Havenese companion, Murphy, through her neighborhood and talking to her fellow neighbors.

Surviving are her two daughters, Brenda Nell, New Port Richey, FL, Beth (Jeff) Teder, Jasper, IN, two sons Brian (Kathleen) Rees, Menomonee Falls, WI, and Barry (Terri) Rees, Darien, IL, five granddaughters, Jordan, Mallory, Makenzie, Abby, and Kendra, two step-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kristan, and two step-great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kaitlyn.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one son Bradley Joseph Rees, who passed away on July 15, 1960, three brothers, Jerome, John and Leroy Hufnagel, and one sister, Ruth (Hufnagel) Stallman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosalie “Rosie” M. Rees will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday. Masks and social distancing will be required for Mass and visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

