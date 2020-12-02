Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church to live-stream Christmas season Masses

Even though the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church is closed to the public because of the pandemic, everyone can still pray with the Benedictine monks this Christmas season.

To help keep the community safe, all Christmas season masses will be live-streamed from the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church.

Here is a schedule of services. All times mentioned are Central.

Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24: The regular daily Mass will be at 7:30 a.m. Vespers will begin at 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 10 p.m.

Christmas, Friday, December 25: Mass of Christmas Day will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Vespers is at 5 p.m.

Feast of St. Stephen, Saturday, December 26: Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Vespers is at 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1: Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will begin at 9:30 a.m. Vespers is at 5 p.m.

Mass is live-streamed each day in the Archabbey Church, at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays and feast days. Vespers is lives-streamed each day at 5 p.m.