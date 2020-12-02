Saint Meinrad names new alumni director

The Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Saint Meinrad is welcoming a new director of alumni relations.

Timothy Florian is replacing Joseph Oliveri, who moved with his wife to Ohio in September.

Florian will oversee the planning, execution, and evaluation of activities and programs designed to meet the needs of Saint Meinrad alumni.

He will also serve as the principal liaison between Saint Meinrad and the over 6,700 members of the Alumni Association.

Florian recently taught at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Alabama.

He graduated in 2018 with a Master of Arts in Catholic philosophical studies from Saint Meinrad. He also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Alabama.

In the past, Florian has also worked in sales and as an assistant store manager for Sherwin-Williams, and as an administrator/bookkeeper for Hall’s Motorsports.