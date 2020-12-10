Santa Claus to host Christmas-themed fireworks show

America’s Christmas hometown is helping residents beat the holiday blues with a new safe and family-friendly event.

Santa Claus is lighting up the sky with their first-ever Christmas-themed fireworks display this weekend!

The show starts at 5 pm CT on Saturday, December 12th.

Spectators will have the best view of the Christmas display from Holiday World’s Legend Parking Lot, facing north.

Every other parking space will be available to maintain social distancing.

Masks are required if you choose to exit your vehicle.

Santa Claus is also celebrating the holiday season with special events throughout the month.

Traditional events include Santa Claus Land of Lights, Christmas Lake Village Festival of Lights, Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire, and more. For more information, visit SantaClausInd.org/Events.

For more information about the 2020 Santa Claus Christmas Celebration and holiday packages, call (888)-444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org/Christmas.