Skeletal Remains found in Orange County

An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found near 173 West Quarry Road, Orleans in Orange County.

The discovery was made Sunday, , by a man who was walking in the area and came upon what he thought to be skeletal remains. Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators were notified and collected the remains. Indiana State Police and the Orange County Sheriffs Department are currently investigating the discovery.

The identity of the remains has not been determined at the time of this release.

This is an ongoing investigation. Information will be released as it becomes available.

Assisting at the scene were Orleans Police Department and the Orange County Coroner.