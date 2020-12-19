Successful recovery of bald eagle marks big win for conservation

The Bald Eagle is no longer on the list of state endangered and special concern due to evidence of successful recovery.

The recovery of the Bald Eagle is one of the greatest success stories in Indiana.

Habitat loss, the hat-making trade, and persecution caused dramatic declines in eagles.

Nationwide, bald eagle populations continued to decline throughout the 1950s and ’60s because of pesticides, like DDT, interfered with their ability to reproduce.

A combination of legislative changes and conservation efforts put bald eagles on the road to recovery.

The U.S. Congress passed the Bald Eagle Protection Act in 1940 to prevent the killing of bald eagles. DDT was banned nationwide in 1972. In 1973, bald eagles were one of the first species listed as federally endangered under the Endangered Species Act. State agencies began restoration efforts to meet conservation goals for eagles as a result of this listing.

Although bald eagles are no longer listed as an endangered species, they remain protected by other state and federal laws, including the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

If you see bald eagles in Indiana, observe the birds, their nests, and roosts from a distance of 330 feet, which is roughly the length of a football field.

Photography enthusiasts should take photos of eagles with a telephoto lens instead of getting close to them. All should foster a climate of respect for wildlife by sharing these guidelines with friends.

To learn more about the symbolic bird, visit wildlife.IN.gov.