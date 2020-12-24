Ten-year-old struck and killed by vehicle while riding bicycle

A ten-year-old boy is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Lawrence County.

Police say 10-year-old Camden Moore of Oolitic was riding his bicycle on Vista Drive near Meadow Lane in Oolitic on Wednesday when he was struck by a car driven by 45-year-old Matthew Nikirk of Bedford.

Moore was transported by ambulance to IU Health in Bedford, where he died from his injuries.

The family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, December 24th.

Indiana State Police investigators are on the scene and reconstructing the crash.