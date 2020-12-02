73-year-old Timmy J. Drew, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Timmy was born in Washington, Indiana, on January 22, 1947, to James W. and Janet (Byrer) Drew. He married Charlotte Cooper on April 8, 1967, in Bremen, Georgia.

Timmy was a 1966 graduate of Washington High School and a member of the United States Army National Guard.

He worked as a chemical mixer at Kimball for over 40 years. He then retired from Jasper Engines where he had worked for three years.

He played Santa for private individuals and public organizations since 1983. Notably, he was the Santa for the City of Jasper and Jasper Wal-Mart.

He was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church in Huntingburg, Indiana and the NRA.

He enjoyed camping.

Surviving are his wife Charlotte Drew, Jasper, Indiana, four children, Daniel Drew, Jasper, IN, Dave (Eve) Drew, Jasper, IN, Dawn Drew, Camby, IN, and Curtis Drew, Phoenix, AZ, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two sisters, Tamalea (Ernie) Davidson, Pittsborough, IN, and Terri (Dale) Hovis, Washington, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the New Life Pentecostal Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, with private burial at later date.

Memorial contributions to the New Life Pentecostal Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.