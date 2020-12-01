Traffic Accident in Jasper Leaves Two Vehicles a Total Loss

An accident in Jasper left two vehicles a total loss.

Tuesday morning, 34-year-old Alicia Labhart was driving down Newton Street approaching the intersection with 13th.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Samuel Steffy was driving eastbound on 13th, heading through the intersection with Newton Street.

Labhart disregarded the Traffic Signal at the intersection, striking Steffy. Labhart and several of Steffy’s passengers complained of injury.

Labhart was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.