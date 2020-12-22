TRI-CAP receives two grants from local community foundations

TRI-CAP has received two grants from local community foundations.

The Dubois County Community Foundation and the Pike County Community Foundation have collectively granted TRI-CAP $57,000.

Dubois County granted $52,000 and Pike County granted $5,000.

These grants are to fund healthcare navigation services in the two counties.

TRI-CAP plans to use these funds to assist families and individuals in each community that are having a hard time finding affordable health care.

This grant provides the resources needed to help TRI-CAP meet its mission of providing health, housing, and education services.

TRI-CAP accepts referrals from area employers, healthcare providers, Community Corrections, members of the Dubois County Development Coalition, the general public, and self-referrals from anyone in need.

To learn more about TRI-CAP, visit tri-cap.net.