Two in Jail After Pursuit with Indiana State Police

A pursuit with a State Trooper lands two in jail.

Monday afternoon, an Indiana State Police Trooper was patrolling U.S. 50 in Daviess County near the White River when they clocked a vehicle going 93 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.

The trooper tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver fled.

The vehicle continued to elude the officer at a high rate of speed.

Suddenly, the driver decided to stop the vehicle near Old US 50.

The driver, Christian Jose Del Valle Maldonado, and the passenger, Josue Rodriguez, were both arrested without incident.

Maldonado was arrested on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License, and Reckless Driving.

Rodriguez was charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance and Possession of Marijuana.