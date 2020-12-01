ZipMed Urgent Care now accepting Medicaid Insurance

ZipMed Urgent Care is now accepting Medicaid Insurance.

The medical facility announced that they are in-network with Medicaid and related plans in Indiana on Monday.

This means that traditional Medicaid, Anthem Healthy Indiana, Hoosier Healthwise, Hoosier Care Connect plans, and CareSource Healthy Indiana plans will now be accepted.

Enrollment with MDWise and MHS Medicaid plans are still pending.

Individuals with these plans can be seen and treated at any time on a walk-in basis at ZipMed Urgent Care’s Jasper and Loogootee locations.

For more information, call the Jasper ZipMed Urgent Care at (812)-634-6824.