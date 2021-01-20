20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 20 newly confirmed cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,642 and 82 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 8.4%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.