44 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Dubois County

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge throughout Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 44 newly confirmed cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,378 and 70 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 24.4%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.