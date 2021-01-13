52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 52 new cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,286 and 70 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 27.8%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.